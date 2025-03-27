Uttar Pradesh Minister Addresses Local Event in the Dark Amid Power Outage

In a surprising turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma was compelled to address attendees at a local event in Mau in complete darkness due to a sudden power outage.

Video clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting disciplinary actions against four power department officials, with two officials facing suspension.

Despite the unexpected blackout, Sharma's composed handling of the situation earned him praise from the attendees, countering allegations from some BJP workers that the outage was orchestrated to damage his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)