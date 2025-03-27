Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Addresses Local Event in the Dark Amid Power Outage

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma addressed an event in Mau amid a power outage. The incident, caught on video, led to the suspension and reprimand of four power department officials. Despite the disruption, Sharma's calm demeanor gained him local admiration.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Addresses Local Event in the Dark Amid Power Outage
  Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma was compelled to address attendees at a local event in Mau in complete darkness due to a sudden power outage.

Video clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting disciplinary actions against four power department officials, with two officials facing suspension.

Despite the unexpected blackout, Sharma's composed handling of the situation earned him praise from the attendees, countering allegations from some BJP workers that the outage was orchestrated to damage his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

