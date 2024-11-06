Fatal Collision in Bilgram: 10 Dead in Tragic Auto-Rickshaw Accident
A devastating accident in Bilgram, involving a truck and an auto-rickshaw, resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including women and children. Four people were injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing his condolences and promising aid to the victims' families.
In a tragic accident in Bilgram, a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw claimed the lives of ten people, including six women and three children. Police confirmed that four others were injured in the incident.
Officials revealed that the accident occurred when a truck swerved to avoid a motorcycle and crashed into the auto-rickshaw. The Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Jadaun, stated that although the injured are out of danger, they have been referred to a district hospital for better care.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the accident and instructed local officials to ensure optimal medical treatment for the injured. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash, with legal action anticipated against the absconding driver of the auto-rickshaw.
