Revamping Digital Portals: Empowering India's Workforce

In a bid to enhance service delivery and worker protection, India's Labour & Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced a significant revamp of the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals. These digital platforms are central to boosting the efficiency and ease of compliance across the nation's workforce.

The revamping initiative, discussed in a review meeting in New Delhi, focuses on upgrading the technological and technical capabilities of the portals. This overhaul aims to automate routine processes, such as notifications and compliance checks, while offering users guided suggestions for better adherence to regulations.

Furthermore, the ministry plans to make the portals bilingual, broadening their accessibility. New features, including video and audio tutorials and interactive chat support, are set to further enhance user experience, making these platforms more inclusive and supportive for both workers and employers.

(With inputs from agencies.)