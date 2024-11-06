Maharashtra's Industrial Narrative: Fadnavis vs. Pawar

In a sharp rebuttal to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims that industrial projects are moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Speaking at a campaign rally, Fadnavis labeled Pawar as the 'owner of a fake narrative factory.'

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's strong industrial position, noting that 52% of the country's foreign direct investment flows to the state, as reported by NITI Aayog and RBI. He pointed to Maharashtra's retention of the top spot in investment rankings for 2022-23 and 2023-24 despite past political challenges.

Criticizing the opposition's stance on government initiatives, Fadnavis defended the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He warned that the opposition allegedly aimed to halt the scheme, which has reportedly deposited around Rs 2.5 crore into women's accounts by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)