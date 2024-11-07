JTL Industries Wins Rs 265 Crore Order for Jal Jeevan Mission
JTL Industries has been awarded a Rs 265 crore contract to supply 36,000 metric tonnes of galvanized mild steel tubes for India's Jal Jeevan Mission. This project, initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to provide rural households with functional tap connections by 2030, enhancing water access and quality.
JTL Industries announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant order worth Rs 265 crore to provide 36,000 metric tonnes of galvanized mild steel tubes for the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.
Launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household by 2030. This recent achievement underscores JTL's pivotal role in meeting critical government standards.
The initiative targets the enhancement of rural health and sanitation, reducing waterborne diseases and improving water access. JTL Industries, known for producing electric resistance welded steel pipes, operates across facilities in Raipur, Malegaon, Mandi, and Derahbasi, with a total capacity of around 700,000 tonnes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
