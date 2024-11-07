Piyush Goyal Lauds EEPC India's $300 Billion Engineering Export Target by 2030

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has lauded EEPC India's ambitious target to achieve $300 billion in engineering exports by 2030. Speaking in New Delhi during the 70th-anniversary celebrations of EEPC India, Goyal hailed the target as a bold testament to the courage and determination of a new India.

The minister, speaking at the event hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the pivotal role of the engineering sector in realizing India's vision for Viksit Bharat. He assured the industry's stakeholders of the government's continued efforts to streamline regulations, improve the ease of doing business, and endorse sustainable and high-quality manufacturing practices.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Zero Defect, Zero Effect," Goyal urged the industry to align with sustainable growth objectives. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, emphasized EEPC India's role in enhancing India's global stature in engineering exports, further corroborating the focus on quality and environmental responsibility.

EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia reiterated the council's unwavering commitment to expanding India's engineering sector globally. He highlighted initiatives like Bharat Mobility, International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), and Indian Engineering Exhibitions (INDEE) that have successfully bolstered export capabilities, achieving a milestone of $109 billion in FY24.

Garodia reflected on the council's remarkable growth journey from 1955, underscoring its significance in bolstering India's manufacturing and export across sectors such as automotive, electronics, and medical devices. He reaffirmed the continued focus on facilitating high-quality, sustainable growth to enhance India's global engineering presence.

