Tragic Collision: Two Truck Drivers Perish in Fatal Blaze

A devastating accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district as two trucks collided late Wednesday night, igniting a fire that resulted in two fatalities, police confirmed.

Additional SP Vijay Shankar Mishra reported that the tragic incident happened around midnight on the Fatehpur-Lucknow road, taking the lives of Vinay Shukla, a 35-year-old driver, and Ramraj Yadav, his 23-year-old helper, while others escaped unscathed.

Both deceased were from Kherwa village, located in the Shivratanganj police station area of Amethi district, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)