Tragic Collision: Two Truck Drivers Perish in Fatal Blaze

A fatal accident occurred midnight on the Fatehpur-Lucknow road where two trucks collided, leading to a fire that claimed the lives of driver Vinay Shukla and his helper Ramraj Yadav. The other truck occupants managed to escape. Both victims were from Kherwa village, Shivratanganj, Amethi district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:03 IST
Tragic Collision: Two Truck Drivers Perish in Fatal Blaze
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district as two trucks collided late Wednesday night, igniting a fire that resulted in two fatalities, police confirmed.

Additional SP Vijay Shankar Mishra reported that the tragic incident happened around midnight on the Fatehpur-Lucknow road, taking the lives of Vinay Shukla, a 35-year-old driver, and Ramraj Yadav, his 23-year-old helper, while others escaped unscathed.

Both deceased were from Kherwa village, located in the Shivratanganj police station area of Amethi district, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

