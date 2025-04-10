Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Iconic Dominican Nightclub: Roof Collapse Leaves 184 Dead

A catastrophic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has claimed 184 lives and left many injured. The incident occurred during a merengue concert, involving prominent figures and celebrities. Authorities continue to search for bodies and survivors while investigations are underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A horrifying tragedy unfolded at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as its roof collapsed during a merengue concert, claiming at least 184 lives. Rescue teams work tirelessly amid diminishing hopes of finding more survivors. The iconic venue was bustling with notable figures, including musicians, athletes, and government officials when the disaster struck.

Authorities have now shifted their operations towards recovery, with no survivors found since Tuesday afternoon. Amidst the despair, the Ministry of Health warns that several hospitalized victims remain in critical condition. Injuries mainly comprise skull, femur, and pelvis fractures caused by falling cement slabs.

The government promises a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy's cause, with questions about the building's inspection history. Rescue efforts, led by the emergency operations center, continue as the nation mourns the tragic loss of life and iconic figures, including celebrated merengue singer Rubby Pérez and other prominent victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

