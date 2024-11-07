Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on 2035 CO2 Car Ban Amid Industry Pushback

The European Union reaffirms its commitment to banning CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, despite pressure from some governments and automakers to reconsider. Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra emphasizes the importance of maintaining CO2 limits and is in discussions with industry stakeholders to ensure future compliance and investment predictability.

The European Union's climate commissioner has reiterated plans to end sales of CO2-emitting cars by 2035, in light of governmental and carmaker pressure to rethink these policies.

The EU has legislated to prohibit new diesel and petrol vehicle sales from 2035 and plans to impose stricter CO2 limits next year. Countries like Italy and the Czech Republic have urged a policy review due to declining electric car sales.

Wopke Hoekstra, EU climate commissioner, highlighted the stability these climate rules promise for investments. He mentioned industry dialogue is ongoing to navigate future targets and emphasized the call from carmakers for more public investment in electric infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

