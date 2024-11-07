EU Stands Firm on 2035 CO2 Car Ban Amid Industry Pushback

The European Union's climate commissioner has reiterated plans to end sales of CO2-emitting cars by 2035, in light of governmental and carmaker pressure to rethink these policies.

The EU has legislated to prohibit new diesel and petrol vehicle sales from 2035 and plans to impose stricter CO2 limits next year. Countries like Italy and the Czech Republic have urged a policy review due to declining electric car sales.

Wopke Hoekstra, EU climate commissioner, highlighted the stability these climate rules promise for investments. He mentioned industry dialogue is ongoing to navigate future targets and emphasized the call from carmakers for more public investment in electric infrastructure.

