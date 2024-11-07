MyHealthcare Appoints Diwakar Bhowmik as Co-Founder and COO

MyHealthcare, a key player in the health tech field, has appointed Diwakar Bhowmik as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. With this move, the company seeks to enhance its innovative digital healthcare offerings, leveraging Bhowmik's 25 years of healthcare IT experience for strategic growth across India, South-East Asia, and the Middle East.

Bhowmik has a proven track record, having spearheaded various Hospital Information and Management Systems globally. In his tenure with MyHealthcare since 2020, he has led the development of the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application, integrating advanced digital solutions to streamline healthcare ecosystems and improve patient care outcomes. Shyatto Raha, MyHealthcare's Founder and CEO, lauded Bhowmik's inclusion, emphasizing his pivotal role in advancing the company's technological and clinical mission.

Taking on his new role, Bhowmik will be responsible for overseeing MyHealthcare's operations and strategic planning amidst the company's geographical and product innovation expansion. His focus remains on fortifying a tech-driven ecosystem that aligns with MyHealthcare's vision of delivering efficient and patient-centric healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)