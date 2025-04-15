Left Menu

Telenity's Strategic Expansion: India's Role in the APAC Telecom Transformation

Telenity, a telecom software solutions provider, emphasizes India's role as a strategic gateway to the APAC region, contributing 20% to its global revenue. It plans to double its workforce in India and renew partnerships to tap into the untapped market potential. The company offers innovative telecom solutions across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telenity, a prominent telecom software solutions provider, has underscored India's strategic importance as a gateway to the APAC region. The country notably contributes around 20% to the US-headquartered firm's global revenue, highlighting its economic significance.

Celebinda success, as Telenity completes 20 years of operations in India, the company has announced plans to double its workforce by the end of 2025. The firm intends to focus on roles in sales, pre-sales, product management, and architecture teams, a move seen as pivotal for bolstering its footprint in the region.

The company is eager to leverage opportunities with telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. In addition, Telenity intends to renew its partnership with BSNL and views Starlink's entry as complementary. The company remains committed to innovative solutions that drive digital transformation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

