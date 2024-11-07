Left Menu

800 Tonnes of Onion Flood Northeastern India

The government has sent 840 tonnes of onions by rail rake to Guwahati to boost the availability of this essential item in India's northeastern states. The onions are distributed by NCCF in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, ensuring affordable prices amid a broader bulk transportation strategy for price stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:24 IST
800 Tonnes of Onion Flood Northeastern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the government announced the arrival of 840 tonnes of onions in Guwahati. This strategic move aims to enhance the availability of the essential kitchen item across northeastern Indian states.

The Department of Consumer Affairs stated that the bulk shipment had reached Changsari Station in Guwahati, supplied by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to ensure widespread distribution at competitive prices.

This transportation strategy, involving rail rakes from Nashik, is being implemented to reduce prices by improving supply chains and ensuring cost-efficiency. The initiative is part of broader measures to stabilize onion prices across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024