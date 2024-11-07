800 Tonnes of Onion Flood Northeastern India

On Thursday, the government announced the arrival of 840 tonnes of onions in Guwahati. This strategic move aims to enhance the availability of the essential kitchen item across northeastern Indian states.

The Department of Consumer Affairs stated that the bulk shipment had reached Changsari Station in Guwahati, supplied by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to ensure widespread distribution at competitive prices.

This transportation strategy, involving rail rakes from Nashik, is being implemented to reduce prices by improving supply chains and ensuring cost-efficiency. The initiative is part of broader measures to stabilize onion prices across the country.

