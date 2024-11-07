800 Tonnes of Onion Flood Northeastern India
The government has sent 840 tonnes of onions by rail rake to Guwahati to boost the availability of this essential item in India's northeastern states. The onions are distributed by NCCF in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, ensuring affordable prices amid a broader bulk transportation strategy for price stabilization.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the government announced the arrival of 840 tonnes of onions in Guwahati. This strategic move aims to enhance the availability of the essential kitchen item across northeastern Indian states.
The Department of Consumer Affairs stated that the bulk shipment had reached Changsari Station in Guwahati, supplied by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to ensure widespread distribution at competitive prices.
This transportation strategy, involving rail rakes from Nashik, is being implemented to reduce prices by improving supply chains and ensuring cost-efficiency. The initiative is part of broader measures to stabilize onion prices across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Rural Distribution with Botree MyDMS
Rising Gas Prices Challenge City Gas Distribution Sustainability
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
Cabinet approves new rail infrastructure for north Bihar, strategic connectivity for northeastern states: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Mahayuti Finalizes Seat Distribution Ahead of Maharashtra Polls