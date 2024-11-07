Left Menu

Jet Airways: The Final Flight to Liquidation

Jet Airways once a dominant player in the Indian aviation sector, is set for liquidation following a Supreme Court ruling. The airline's operational halt in 2019 left over 20,000 employees jobless and creditors in huge financial distress. Founder's revival attempts fell through, eventually leading to this grim conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:43 IST
Jet Airways: The Final Flight to Liquidation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive legal development, the Supreme Court has ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways, marking a definitive end to over 25 years of the airline's history. This ruling ends all hopes for revival after several failed insolvency resolutions.

Jet Airways, which soared high as a full-service airline, had its operations grounded in April 2019 due to crippling debts and operational challenges. With this liquidation move, more than 20,000 employees face lingering uncertainties.

The apex court's order comes after ruling out the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's failed attempt to revive the airline under the insolvency resolution. The past years have seen hopes dashed, and thousands of crores owed to banks and vendors remain outstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024