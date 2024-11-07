Global Markets Surge Amid Political Shakeups and Economic Speculation

World stock markets experienced gains on Thursday, just a day after U.S. shares reached unprecedented heights. This market rally followed speculation of expanded fiscal policies under the prospective second term of Donald Trump and in anticipation of a critical Federal Reserve policy announcement.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% amidst rising Asian markets. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures edged up 0.2% after major Wall Street indexes hit all-time peaks, driven by expectations of significant fiscal expansion from a Republican-led government, including corporate tax cuts and deregulation.

U.S. bond markets showed a contrasting response, with yields rising due to fiscal policy expectations amid high U.S. debt levels. In currency markets, the euro rebounded slightly from a previous fall influenced by German political turmoil, while central banks globally made key interest rate decisions impacting both broader market sentiment and specific commodities.

