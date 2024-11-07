Wall Street Rides High Amid Federal Reserve Moves and Political Turmoil

Shares on Wall Street hit record highs as global markets buoyed in anticipation of Federal Reserve policy decisions amid the unfolding scenario of a potential second Trump presidency.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, a move notable amid the economic uncertainties faced under Trump's potential new term. Heightened expectations of corporate tax cuts and deregulation are positively influencing market sentiments, though bond yields face volatility.

This turbulence in U.S. markets comes alongside political upheaval in Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz's sacking of Finance Minister Lindner calls for elections, affecting the euro and government bond yields. Meanwhile, commodity markets see fluctuating oil prices and Bitcoin adjustments, reflecting broader global responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)