Mahindra Logistics Eyes Profitability Boost with Rivigo Acquisition

Mahindra Group expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the profitability of its express business, with a focus on increasing volumes to achieve cost efficiency.

The acquisition of Rivigo's B2B express business in September 2022, now integrated under MLL Express Services, has shaped this strategy. MLL's consolidated profit after tax dipped 33% to Rs 10.7 crore for the September quarter, down from Rs 15.9 crore the previous year.

Despite the challenges in the express division, overall logistical profitability is expected by year-end, driven by rigorous cost-optimization and targeted volume increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)