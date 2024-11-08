Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Jeju Island Capsizing Incident

A fishing boat capsized and sank off South Korea's Jeju Island, leaving two confirmed dead and 12 missing. Rescue operations involve coast guard, police, fire services, and military. The incident involved 27 crew members, with nearby vessels initially rescuing 15 people. President Yoon Suk Yeol urged comprehensive rescue efforts.

A tragedy struck off the coast of South Korea's Jeju Island on Friday when a fishing boat capsized, leading to the death of at least two individuals and leaving 12 others missing, according to coast guard officials.

Nearby vessels managed to rescue 15 of the crew from the water, though two were later pronounced dead after arriving ashore. Of the remaining rescued, none sustained life-threatening injuries, coast guard official Kim Han-na reported. The ill-fated vessel harbored 27 crew members—comprising both South Korean nationals and foreigners— and set sail from Seogwipo port to catch mackerel, before tragedy unfolded.

As part of an intensive rescue mission, at least 11 official vessels and nine aircraft have been dispatched, supported by 13 civilian ships. The search continues under the directive of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has called for exhaustive efforts to locate and aid the missing crew.

