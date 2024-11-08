Tragedy off Jeju Coast: A Race Against Time

A fishing boat near South Korea's Jeju island capsized and sank on Friday, leaving two people dead and 12 others missing, according to coast guard officials.

Despite efforts by nearby fishing vessels, which rescued 15 crew members from the water, two individuals were later confirmed dead upon reaching shore. Thirteen others survived without life-threatening injuries, stated Kim Han-na of Jeju's coast guard.

The vessel, carrying 27 crew members—16 South Koreans and 11 foreigners—left Seogwipo port intending to fish for mackerel. A distress signal was received at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday from a nearby vessel, prompting rescue operations as the boat sank 24 kilometers northwest of Jeju island.

A combined effort involving at least 11 vessels and nine aircraft from the coast guard, police, fire service, and military are searching for the missing as of Friday morning, supported by 13 civilian vessels.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged officials to marshal all available resources to locate and rescue the missing crew, according to a statement from his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)