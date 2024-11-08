Left Menu

MoSPI Shifts GDP Data Release to Align with Market Timings

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has advanced the release time of GDP estimates, from 5:30 pm to 4 pm, to allow better access for users and the media. This change aligns with the closing of financial markets in India to avoid interference with trading activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:51 IST
  • India

In a significant shift aimed at improving data accessibility, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced that it will now release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates at 4 pm, 90 minutes earlier than the previous schedule of 5:30 pm.

According to a MoSPI statement, this move will allow users, media, and the public more time on the day of release to access crucial economic data, aligning the announcement with the closing hours of major financial markets across India.

This scheduling change reflects MoSPI's ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and data dissemination practices. The latest update, which also affects the release times for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI), will take effect with the upcoming GDP data scheduled for release on November 29, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

