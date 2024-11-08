Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid Mixed Earnings and China's Economic Moves

European shares fell slightly on Friday due to mixed earnings results and reactions to China's new economic policies. Luxury brands like Richemont and LVMH saw declines, while British Airways-owner IAG reported a profit surge. The market is also reacting to Donald Trump's U.S. election win.

European shares faced a minor decline on Friday, influenced by varied earnings news and new developments in China's economic strategy. Notable among the decliners were heavyweight luxury brands.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped by 0.2%, with healthcare witnessing a 1% boost, contrasting the 2.3% fall in basic resources following a Chinese policy update. Many China-dependent sectors, including automobiles and industrials, saw decreases.

The election of Donald Trump this week stirred caution in European markets, particularly concerning potential U.S. tariffs. Despite these hurdles, some companies like British Airways-owner IAG managed to post robust profits, providing a mixed picture for European investors.

