Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia and Canada Clash Over Sabotage Accusations
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned a deputy from the Canadian embassy to dispute Western allegations of Russia's involvement in sabotage against NATO. Western security officials claim parcels that exploded in Europe were a precursor to an intended Russian plot targeting U.S. cargo flights. Russia denies these accusations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has heightened diplomatic tensions by summoning the deputy head of Canada's embassy in Moscow. This move is in protest of what the ministry describes as 'false accusations' against Russia concerning alleged sabotage activities targeting NATO countries.
According to Western security officials, parcels that exploded at logistics depots in Europe were supposedly part of a reconnaissance mission orchestrated by Russia. These were believed to be designed as a test for a more significant plot involving the explosion of cargo flights heading to the United States.
In response to these claims, Russia has firmly denied any involvement, rejecting the charges as baseless. The incident underscores the ongoing strain in relations between Russia and Western nations.
