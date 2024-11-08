Left Menu

TARC Ltd Faces Q2 Loss Amid Expansion Strategy in NCR

Realty firm TARC Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 67.36 crore in Q2 due to increased expenses despite achieving pre-sales of Rs 1,322 crore. The company's total income sharply decreased from Rs 34.67 crore to Rs 5.02 crore YoY. TARC remains committed to growth with new luxury projects in NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:46 IST
  • India

TARC Ltd, a major player in the real estate sector, has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.36 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily due to escalating expenses.

Despite this setback, the company has experienced significant pre-sales, amounting to Rs 1,322 crore from April to September FY'25, and remains committed to achieving its fiscal targets.

Amidst financial challenges, TARC continues to enhance its portfolio, launching projects with a gross development value of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore and preparing new luxury developments in Delhi and Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

