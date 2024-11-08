TARC Ltd Faces Q2 Loss Amid Expansion Strategy in NCR

TARC Ltd, a major player in the real estate sector, has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.36 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily due to escalating expenses.

Despite this setback, the company has experienced significant pre-sales, amounting to Rs 1,322 crore from April to September FY'25, and remains committed to achieving its fiscal targets.

Amidst financial challenges, TARC continues to enhance its portfolio, launching projects with a gross development value of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore and preparing new luxury developments in Delhi and Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)