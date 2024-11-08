Tragic Collision on National Highway 19: Tyre Burst Leads to Fatal Accident
Three were killed and five injured in a high-speed collision between a car and a parked truck on National Highway 19 in Unch, Uttar Pradesh. The accident was caused by a burst tyre. The injured have been admitted to Varanasi's trauma center. The victims were returning after work in Varanasi.
In a tragic accident on National Highway 19, a car traveling at high speed collided with a stationary truck in the Unch area, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuries to five others, police reported on Friday.
The car was en route from Varanasi to Kanpur when a front tyre burst near Navdhan village, causing it to lose control and crash into the truck parked on the roadside. The victims were identified as decoration workers returning home from a job.
Ramakant Yadav, the in-charge of Unch Police Station, confirmed that the injured were transported to Varanasi's trauma center. The deceased, Akash, Shobhit alias Tilakdhari, and Nikhil Verma, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The victims' families have been notified, and the bodies are sent for post-mortem.
