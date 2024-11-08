Left Menu

Montreal Port Crisis: Potential Operations Shutdown Looms

Port of Montreal operators have threatened to halt most operations amid a labor dispute with the longshore union if an offer is not accepted. This strike has already affected 40% of container traffic. The outcome could result in a complete lockout, mirroring issues at other Canadian ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:20 IST
Terminal operators at the Port of Montreal have issued a stark ultimatum to the longshore union, threatening to suspend most port operations if their latest offer is not accepted by Sunday evening.

The strike, led by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375, has already resulted in the closure of Termont-operated terminals, impacting 40% of the port's container traffic. A complete longshoring lockout is on the horizon if negotiations falter further.

The Maritime Employers Association highlights a proposed pay increase of over 20% over six years while facing similar labor discussions at Vancouver's port, mainly affecting exports of certain goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

