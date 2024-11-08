Montreal Port Crisis: Potential Operations Shutdown Looms

Terminal operators at the Port of Montreal have issued a stark ultimatum to the longshore union, threatening to suspend most port operations if their latest offer is not accepted by Sunday evening.

The strike, led by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375, has already resulted in the closure of Termont-operated terminals, impacting 40% of the port's container traffic. A complete longshoring lockout is on the horizon if negotiations falter further.

The Maritime Employers Association highlights a proposed pay increase of over 20% over six years while facing similar labor discussions at Vancouver's port, mainly affecting exports of certain goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)