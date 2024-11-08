Left Menu

GE Vernova T&D India's Profits Surge in Q2 2024

GE Vernova T&D India reported a more than threefold increase in post-tax profit, reaching Rs 144.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter. This success was driven by a rise in revenue to Rs 1,107.7 crore and significant new order bookings of Rs 46.8 billion, indicating substantial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:48 IST
GE Vernova T&D India's Profits Surge in Q2 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GE Vernova T&D India on Friday announced a remarkable threefold increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 144.6 crore for the September 2024 quarter, driven by robust revenue growth.

In the previous year's July-September period, the firm had reported a Rs 37.2 crore PAT, as stated in their latest report.

The company's revenue rose substantially to Rs 1,107.7 crore, up from Rs 697.7 crore a year earlier, and new order bookings soared to Rs 46.8 billion, marking a 333% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024