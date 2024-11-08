GE Vernova T&D India's Profits Surge in Q2 2024
GE Vernova T&D India reported a more than threefold increase in post-tax profit, reaching Rs 144.6 crore in the September 2024 quarter. This success was driven by a rise in revenue to Rs 1,107.7 crore and significant new order bookings of Rs 46.8 billion, indicating substantial growth.
GE Vernova T&D India on Friday announced a remarkable threefold increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 144.6 crore for the September 2024 quarter, driven by robust revenue growth.
In the previous year's July-September period, the firm had reported a Rs 37.2 crore PAT, as stated in their latest report.
The company's revenue rose substantially to Rs 1,107.7 crore, up from Rs 697.7 crore a year earlier, and new order bookings soared to Rs 46.8 billion, marking a 333% increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
