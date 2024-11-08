CBIC Eases Compliance for Customs Cargo Service Providers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced measures to reduce compliance burdens on customs cargo service providers (CCSPs). By shortening the insurance period for stored goods from 10 to 5 days, the CBIC seeks to alleviate operational costs and streamline processes.

Additionally, the removal of license renewal requirements for entities complying with Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) standards further simplifies procedures. This alignment with AEO authorizations is anticipated to facilitate smoother operations for logistics operators managing cargo in Customs areas.

Such initiatives are part of broader efforts to slash logistics expenses, ramp up operational efficiency, and fortify India's competitiveness in the global trade arena.

