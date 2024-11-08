Boosting Industrial Growth: Major Clusters Planned in Agra and Prayagraj

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has teamed up with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority to develop integrated manufacturing clusters in Agra and Prayagraj, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The agreements highlight the Indian government's pledge to promote industrial development and establish top-tier infrastructure. The proposed Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) in Agra and Prayagraj are at the forefront of this initiative, as stated by the commerce and industry ministry.

Aimed at driving industrial and economic growth as part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, these clusters will foster a supportive environment for businesses, boost job creation, and enhance the state's appeal as an industrial hub. The Agra project is expected to attract over Rs 3,400 crore in investments, while the Prayagraj cluster is projected to bring in about Rs 1,600 crore, focusing on sectors like e-mobility, food processing, leather, garments, cycle manufacturing, and packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)