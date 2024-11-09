Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims Three Lives

In a tragic event on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, three people lost their lives and two were injured when their car collided with a trailer truck early Saturday morning.

The car was traveling from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred in the Kakori police jurisdiction.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Omvir Singh, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear of the truck at around 12:30 am. Three occupants were killed instantly, while two sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Shashank Rathor, Shivam Yadav, and Anuj Rathor, all 24 years old from Farrukhabad district. Authorities have notified their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)