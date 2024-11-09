Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims Three Lives

A severe accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with two others injured. The car, originating from Farrukhabad, collided with a trailer truck due to loss of control. The incident happened in the Kakori police station area during the early hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:08 IST
Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, three people lost their lives and two were injured when their car collided with a trailer truck early Saturday morning.

The car was traveling from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred in the Kakori police jurisdiction.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Omvir Singh, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear of the truck at around 12:30 am. Three occupants were killed instantly, while two sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Shashank Rathor, Shivam Yadav, and Anuj Rathor, all 24 years old from Farrukhabad district. Authorities have notified their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024