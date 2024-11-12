Left Menu

Rosmerta Digital Services Eyes Rs 206 Crore IPO Debut

Rosmerta Digital Services is launching an IPO to raise over Rs 206 crore, accessible from November 18-21. The issue consists of 140.36 lakh equity shares. Specializing in digital services and automotive components, the company serves B2B and B2C sectors and will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Rosmerta Digital Services is preparing to generate over Rs 206 crore through an initial public offering, set to open for subscription on November 18 and conclude on November 21. The offering price is between Rs 140-147 per share.

On November 14, bidding will commence for anchor investors, according to a public notice released by the company. The IPO will offer a fresh issue of 140.36 lakh shares, hitting the upper price band value of Rs 206.33 crore.

Rosmerta Digital Services, a branch of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, provides digital solutions and sales of automotive parts. Diversified from vehicle registration for OEMs, it now includes garage services and last-mile delivery among its offerings, targeting both B2B and B2C markets.

