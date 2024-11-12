Avia Solutions Group Bolsters Fleet with Major Boeing Order

In a significant move to address rising demand for leased aircraft, Avia Solutions Group has placed an order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, with an option for an additional 40.

The announcement, made Tuesday in a joint statement, values the jets at around $2.17 billion. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2030, amidst ongoing production challenges faced by Boeing.

The aviation leasing company, currently managing 220 aircraft, aims to expand its fleet to 600 by 2027. Recent production delays and labor strikes have intensified demand for leased planes, benefiting firms like Avia.

(With inputs from agencies.)