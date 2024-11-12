Left Menu

Avia Solutions Group Bolsters Fleet with Major Boeing Order

Avia Solutions Group has confirmed an order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, with an option for 40 more, valued at approximately $2.17 billion. The move is in response to increased demand for leased aircraft due to production delays and heightened travel needs, as Avia plans to expand its fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:44 IST
Avia Solutions Group Bolsters Fleet with Major Boeing Order

In a significant move to address rising demand for leased aircraft, Avia Solutions Group has placed an order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, with an option for an additional 40.

The announcement, made Tuesday in a joint statement, values the jets at around $2.17 billion. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2030, amidst ongoing production challenges faced by Boeing.

The aviation leasing company, currently managing 220 aircraft, aims to expand its fleet to 600 by 2027. Recent production delays and labor strikes have intensified demand for leased planes, benefiting firms like Avia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024