Avia Solutions Group Bolsters Fleet with Major Boeing Order
Avia Solutions Group has confirmed an order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, with an option for 40 more, valued at approximately $2.17 billion. The move is in response to increased demand for leased aircraft due to production delays and heightened travel needs, as Avia plans to expand its fleet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:44 IST
In a significant move to address rising demand for leased aircraft, Avia Solutions Group has placed an order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, with an option for an additional 40.
The announcement, made Tuesday in a joint statement, values the jets at around $2.17 billion. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2030, amidst ongoing production challenges faced by Boeing.
The aviation leasing company, currently managing 220 aircraft, aims to expand its fleet to 600 by 2027. Recent production delays and labor strikes have intensified demand for leased planes, benefiting firms like Avia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement