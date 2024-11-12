China Expands Public Holidays with Two Extra Days

China is set to extend its annual public holidays by two days starting in 2025, following an announcement by the State Council, as reported by state television CCTV on Tuesday.

The additional holidays will include Lunar New Year's Eve, occurring on January 28 in 2025, along with May 2, broadening the festive and relaxation period for citizens.

This move highlights the government's intent to provide more leisure time for individuals, aligning with cultural and traditional observances that mark the calendar year in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)