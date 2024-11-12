Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Bold U.S. Expansion Amidst Challenges in China

AstraZeneca has raised its annual sales and profit forecast again, driven by strong demand for its cancer and rare disease drugs. The company plans a $2 billion investment in U.S. expansion, promising job creation and innovation. Meanwhile, it faces scrutiny and market unease in China with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca has once again bolstered its annual sales and profit outlook, attributed to increased demand for its cancer and rare disease medications. The pharmaceutical giant, listed in London, has also announced a significant $2 billion investment for expanding its research and development and manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The new investment, totaling $3.5 billion by 2026, includes expanding facilities in Maryland, Texas, and California, alongside creating 1,000 high-skilled jobs. CEO Pascal Soriot emphasized the U.S.'s attractive business environment and talent pool, as the company aims to boost innovative healthcare solutions.

Despite promising developments in the U.S., AstraZeneca faces challenges in China, where its business contributes significantly to its revenue. Recent apprehension surrounds the detention of its China president and potential investigations. Nevertheless, AstraZeneca focuses on future growth, submitting a biologics license application for an innovative lung cancer treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

