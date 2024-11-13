Left Menu

Retail Struggles in Maharashtra's Election Campaign Sector

The election campaign material market in Maharashtra faces a major slowdown as political parties turn to bulk procurement from wholesalers. Retailers experience dwindling demand and profit, with many unable to sustain businesses. Diversification into related sectors helps some survive amid changing business dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:18 IST
Retail Struggles in Maharashtra's Election Campaign Sector
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The retail market for election campaign materials in Maharashtra is witnessing a dramatic downturn, posing challenges to long-standing shops striving to stay afloat.

Political parties have shifted to procuring materials directly from wholesalers in Surat and Ahmedabad, impacting retail demand and squeezing profit margins for these businesses.

Retailers, like Parekh Brothers, operating in Mumbai's Lalbaug for over 75 years, report drastic changes in business dynamics, shifting from bustling demand to an oversaturated market with fewer customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024