Retail Struggles in Maharashtra's Election Campaign Sector

The retail market for election campaign materials in Maharashtra is witnessing a dramatic downturn, posing challenges to long-standing shops striving to stay afloat.

Political parties have shifted to procuring materials directly from wholesalers in Surat and Ahmedabad, impacting retail demand and squeezing profit margins for these businesses.

Retailers, like Parekh Brothers, operating in Mumbai's Lalbaug for over 75 years, report drastic changes in business dynamics, shifting from bustling demand to an oversaturated market with fewer customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)