Retail Struggles in Maharashtra's Election Campaign Sector
The election campaign material market in Maharashtra faces a major slowdown as political parties turn to bulk procurement from wholesalers. Retailers experience dwindling demand and profit, with many unable to sustain businesses. Diversification into related sectors helps some survive amid changing business dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The retail market for election campaign materials in Maharashtra is witnessing a dramatic downturn, posing challenges to long-standing shops striving to stay afloat.
Political parties have shifted to procuring materials directly from wholesalers in Surat and Ahmedabad, impacting retail demand and squeezing profit margins for these businesses.
Retailers, like Parekh Brothers, operating in Mumbai's Lalbaug for over 75 years, report drastic changes in business dynamics, shifting from bustling demand to an oversaturated market with fewer customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- retail
- mumbai
- maharashtra
- election
- campaign
- materials
- wholesalers
- profit
- demand
- diversification
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Intensifies Campaign in Wayanad for Lok Sabha By-Elections
Tragedy Strikes Polio Campaign in Pakistan's Strife-Torn Northwest
Rediscover Diwali Tradition with TECNO's #PehleWaliDiwali Campaign
NCP (SP) Intensifies Election Campaign with Expanded Candidate List
Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra Sets Stage for Wayanad By-Election with Energetic Campaign