Swiggy Shares Soar in Market Debut: A Promising Start

Shares of food delivery giant Swiggy debuted on the stock market with an impressive 8% premium over the issue price of Rs 390 on Wednesday.

The stock opened at Rs 412 on the BSE, reflecting a 5.64% increase, eventually rising further to Rs 419.95. On the NSE, Swiggy's shares started trading at Rs 420, marking a 7.69% surge.

Swiggy's market capitalization was valued at Rs 89,549.08 crore during early trades. The company's Rs 11,327-crore IPO was fully subscribed on its last day, achieving a subscription rate of 3.59 times. The IPO included new shares worth Rs 4,499 crore and an Offer-For-Sale of Rs 6,828 crore. According to draft documents, Swiggy plans to invest the proceeds in technology, brand marketing, debt repayment, and growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)