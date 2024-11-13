Eruptions Disrupt Bali: Air Travel Halted as Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash

Several international airlines have canceled flights to Bali following eruptions of Mount Lewotobi, which sent ash clouds towering 10 km into the air. The volcanic activity has forced thousands to evacuate, raising safety concerns and disrupting travel plans.

Australia's Jetstar and Qantas were among the first to halt flights to Indonesia's top tourist destination on safety grounds. According to Flightradar24, flights operated by AirAsia and Virgin were also affected.

The eruptions have significantly impacted Bali's tourism, with 80 flights canceled between November 4 and 12. Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, Bali Ngurah Rai airport's general manager, highlighted cancellations from Singapore, Hong Kong, and various Australian cities as the volcano continues to wreak havoc.

(With inputs from agencies.)