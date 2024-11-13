Left Menu

UniHealth Reports Robust Growth in H1 FY25 Results

UniHealth Consultancy Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH) released its H1 FY25 financial results, showing significant income and profitability growth. The company, focused on healthcare services across Africa and India, achieved a total income of Rs 25.26 crore with notable contributions from its hospital services and strategic expansion efforts.

Unihealth Achieves Rs. 5 Crore Net Profit with 23pc Growth. Image Credit: ANI
UniHealth Consultancy Limited, trading as NSE - UNIHEALTH, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The healthcare provider, with facilities in Uganda and Nigeria, along with a diverse service portfolio, reported substantial growth in income and profit margins.

In its consolidated financial results for H1 FY25, UniHealth's total income reached Rs 25.26 crore, marking a 10.55% year-on-year growth. EBITDA saw a rise of 20.03% to Rs 9.41 crore, while EBITDA margins improved by 294 basis points to 37.25%. The company also reported impressive net profit figures of Rs 5.23 crore, showcasing a 23.19% increase.

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director, highlighted the strategic steps taken, including acquiring a majority stake in UMC Global Health Limited. This move, along with plans to establish over 1,000 hospital beds and introduce specialized services across Africa and India, reaffirms UniHealth's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing healthcare delivery.

