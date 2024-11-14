Low Visibility Procedures Implemented at Delhi Airport Amid Weather Challenges
Delhi airport initiated low visibility procedures due to adverse weather, impacting operations on Thursday morning. As India's busiest airport with 1,400 daily flights, it faced potential delays. DIAL and IndiGo alerted passengers to possible disturbances due to fog. Previous day diversions highlighted ongoing challenges.
14-11-2024
In response to adverse weather conditions, low visibility procedures have been enacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, affecting Thursday morning flight operations.
As India's busiest airport, handling approximately 1,400 flights daily, the airport has maintained normal operations despite the weather challenge, according to DIAL's social media update at 7 a.m.
The airline IndiGo warned of potential disruptions affecting flights to and from Amritsar, Varanasi, and Delhi. On the preceding day, poor visibility necessitated the diversion of ten flights and delayed numerous others.
