Accelerating India's Electric Truck Revolution

The Heavy Industries Ministry began consultations on a Rs 500 crore subsidy under the PM E-drive scheme to expedite the adoption of electric trucks. Stakeholders discussed strategies for smoother adoption and the need for collective action among manufacturers, buyers, and banks to achieve cleaner transport solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:54 IST
The Heavy Industries Ministry has initiated important discussions regarding a Rs 500 crore subsidy aimed at boosting the adoption of electric trucks under the PM E-drive scheme. This move is intended to fast-track the integration of e-trucks into India's transport sector.

The inaugural meeting drew participation from prominent stakeholders, including representatives from major automotive manufacturers and industry leaders. Officials emphasized the critical role of collaboration among truck makers, buyers, and financial institutions to make the transition to e-trucks swift and efficient.

This government-led initiative is part of a broader vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi underscored the environmental impact of traditional heavy transport and the essential nature of e-trucks for sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

