Mega Block Disrupts Mumbai’s Western Railway Services

Western Railway will conduct a 12-hour mega block on November 16-17 between Mumbai’s Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations, affecting UP and DOWN slow and Harbour lines. All slow line trains will run on fast lines, and mail and express trains will experience delays of 10-20 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant transit update, the Western Railway has announced a 12-hour mega block to facilitate bridge work between Mumbai's Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations. The block will be in effect from 11.30 pm on November 16 to 11.30 am the following day, disrupting services on major lines.

As per the official release, both UP and DOWN slow lines along with the Harbour lines will experience service interruptions. To manage the passenger load, all trains traditionally operating on slow lines will instead use fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali stations, bypassing Ram Mandir station due to unavailable platforms.

Western Railway further clarified that all Harbour line suburban services from Central Railway and select slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon/Borivali will terminate at Andheri during this period. Mail and express trains traversing this route should expect delays ranging from 10 to 20 minutes.

