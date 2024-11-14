Narmada Agrobase Sees Profit Surge Amid Cost Management

Narmada Agrobase Ltd, an animal feed manufacturer, has reported a significant rise in net profit to Rs 1.29 crore for the July-September quarter, attributed to a reduction in expenses.

Despite the decrease in revenue to Rs 10.24 crore from last year's Rs 11.40 crore, the company saw a jump in operating profit to Rs 2.06 crore, thanks to lower inventory and raw material costs.

The firm recently raised Rs 36.58 crore via a rights issue to support its expansion plans. As a result, Narmada Agrobase shares closed up 4% at Rs 15 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)