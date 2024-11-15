Left Menu

China's Largest Cash Injection in Five Years

The People's Bank of China conducted its largest cash injection in nearly five years through bond reverse repos. To offset maturing lending facilities and tax payments, it injected 981 billion yuan ($135.74 billion). A significant 1.45 trillion yuan in MLF loans is set to expire.

Updated: 15-11-2024 07:08 IST
In a significant financial maneuver, the People's Bank of China executed its largest daily cash injection in nearly five years through bond reverse repurchase agreements.

The central bank injected 981 billion yuan, equivalent to $135.74 billion, aiming to counterbalance maturing lending facilities and looming tax payments, as stated online.

This substantial liquidity move comes on the heels of 1.45 trillion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility loans that are scheduled to expire on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

