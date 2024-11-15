China's Largest Cash Injection in Five Years

In a significant financial maneuver, the People's Bank of China executed its largest daily cash injection in nearly five years through bond reverse repurchase agreements.

The central bank injected 981 billion yuan, equivalent to $135.74 billion, aiming to counterbalance maturing lending facilities and looming tax payments, as stated online.

This substantial liquidity move comes on the heels of 1.45 trillion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility loans that are scheduled to expire on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)