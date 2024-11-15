Left Menu

Uber's India Expansion: An Uncharted Opportunity

India represents a lucrative and underpenetrated market for Uber, offering immense growth potential. With a focus on innovation, Uber aims to introduce India-first solutions globally and enhance driver experiences. The company is also supporting government initiatives for gig worker security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uber is eyeing a vast growth opportunity in India's ride-hailing market, according to Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia. Despite its massive scale, the company has barely begun to tap into the market potential.

To drive growth, Uber is introducing new innovations, including enhanced safety features like SOS integration, helmet selfies, and women rider preferences for female drivers. The company also supports the Indian government's initiatives for gig workers' social security.

With engineering hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Uber is developing solutions not just for India but for the global market, focusing on its strength in talent and innovation. The company remains 'competition aware but not obsessed,' viewing fierce market rivalry as a momentum for innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

