Left Menu

India's Scientific Legacy: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Innovation

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath has highlighted India's historical contributions to global scientific knowledge, from the Vedas to modern-day advancements. Speaking at IIM Ahmedabad's convocation, he emphasized the need for stronger ties between research, academia, and industry, stressing the importance of innovation, collaboration, and balanced spiritual and scientific progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:25 IST
India's Scientific Legacy: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In his address at the 60th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, former ISRO chairman S Somanath emphasized India's longstanding contributions to the global scientific community. Citing ancient texts, Somanath noted India's role in sharing astronomical insights that far surpassed contemporary knowledge.

He underscored the pressing need for stronger connections between research organizations, academia, and industry, a synergy that remains out of reach but vital for future national progress. Somanath urged graduates to embrace teamwork, mentorship, and a culture of curiosity to drive innovation and leadership.

Despite advancements in technology, Somanath highlighted ongoing global challenges, urging awareness of technology's societal impact. He advocated for risk-taking, lifelong learning, and leadership rooted in sound principles to navigate and mitigate future challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025