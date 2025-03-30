India's Scientific Legacy: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Innovation
Former ISRO chairman S Somanath has highlighted India's historical contributions to global scientific knowledge, from the Vedas to modern-day advancements. Speaking at IIM Ahmedabad's convocation, he emphasized the need for stronger ties between research, academia, and industry, stressing the importance of innovation, collaboration, and balanced spiritual and scientific progress.
- Country:
- India
In his address at the 60th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, former ISRO chairman S Somanath emphasized India's longstanding contributions to the global scientific community. Citing ancient texts, Somanath noted India's role in sharing astronomical insights that far surpassed contemporary knowledge.
He underscored the pressing need for stronger connections between research organizations, academia, and industry, a synergy that remains out of reach but vital for future national progress. Somanath urged graduates to embrace teamwork, mentorship, and a culture of curiosity to drive innovation and leadership.
Despite advancements in technology, Somanath highlighted ongoing global challenges, urging awareness of technology's societal impact. He advocated for risk-taking, lifelong learning, and leadership rooted in sound principles to navigate and mitigate future challenges effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDB Launches 2025 Gobernarte Contest Recognizing AI and Digital ID Innovations by Latin American Governments
Jammu and Kashmir's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Infrastructure, Industry, and Innovation
Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation
Tata Power-DDL Partners with FSR Global to Boost Smart Grid Innovation
Transforming Africa’s Statistical Landscape: Addressing Human Capital, Funding, and Innovation