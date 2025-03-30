India's Scientific Legacy: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Innovation

In his address at the 60th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, former ISRO chairman S Somanath emphasized India's longstanding contributions to the global scientific community. Citing ancient texts, Somanath noted India's role in sharing astronomical insights that far surpassed contemporary knowledge.

He underscored the pressing need for stronger connections between research organizations, academia, and industry, a synergy that remains out of reach but vital for future national progress. Somanath urged graduates to embrace teamwork, mentorship, and a culture of curiosity to drive innovation and leadership.

Despite advancements in technology, Somanath highlighted ongoing global challenges, urging awareness of technology's societal impact. He advocated for risk-taking, lifelong learning, and leadership rooted in sound principles to navigate and mitigate future challenges effectively.

