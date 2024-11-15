China's Economy: On the Edge Amid Trump's Return & Stimulus Impact

China's factory output growth experienced a slowdown in October, while consumer spending showed signs of vitality, largely attributed to retail events like the October holiday and Singles' Day shopping spree. These figures, however, still leave the property sector grappling with enduring challenges.

Retail sales demonstrated a remarkable increase, rising 4.8% from the previous month across major e-commerce platforms, reflecting stronger consumer activity. Meanwhile, the government's various stimulus measures, although seemingly effective in some sectors, have not fully revived the struggling property market.

Adding a layer of uncertainty, the potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency threatens to exacerbate tensions and economic challenges. Analysts expect Chinese policymakers might resort to further stimulus to offset impending trade tensions and bolster flagging growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)