Tragic Collision in Ayodhya: Three Lives Lost in Early Morning Wreck

In a tragic road accident in Ayodhya, three individuals, including a para-medical staff member from Lucknow and two medical students, lost their lives early Friday morning, police report.

The accident, which occurred around 5:00 AM in the Rudauli police station area, involved a high-speed collision between a car and a minibus, resulting in immediate fatalities. Mohammad Hussain, a lab assistant, and medical students Rachna and Upasana, were among the deceased.

Authorities believe dense fog and reckless speeding may have led to the catastrophic incident. The Rudauli police have launched a thorough investigation as casualties and injuries from the crash are assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)