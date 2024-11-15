Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Ayodhya: Three Lives Lost in Early Morning Wreck

A devastating road accident in Ayodhya claimed the lives of a para-medical staff member and two medical students. The incident occurred when a speeding car collided with a minibus, leaving several others injured. Authorities suspect fog and overspeeding as contributing factors to the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:01 IST
In a tragic road accident in Ayodhya, three individuals, including a para-medical staff member from Lucknow and two medical students, lost their lives early Friday morning, police report.

The accident, which occurred around 5:00 AM in the Rudauli police station area, involved a high-speed collision between a car and a minibus, resulting in immediate fatalities. Mohammad Hussain, a lab assistant, and medical students Rachna and Upasana, were among the deceased.

Authorities believe dense fog and reckless speeding may have led to the catastrophic incident. The Rudauli police have launched a thorough investigation as casualties and injuries from the crash are assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

