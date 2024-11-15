India's Oilmeal Export Trends: Opportunities and Challenges

India's export of oilmeals saw a moderate increase of 5% in October, totaling 3.05 lakh tonnes, compared to 2.89 lakh tonnes a year earlier, as stated by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

Nonetheless, a broader look at the April to October period shows an overall 7% decline in oilmeal exports, amounting to 23.88 lakh tonnes, with decreased shipments of rapeseed and castorseed meals cited as primary factors.

Notably, the SEA has called attention to a significant drop in rapeseed meal exports, which have fallen 25% to 11.8 lakh tonnes thus far this fiscal year from 15.1 lakh tonnes during the same period last year, highlighting high international prices as a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)