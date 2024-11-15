Blaze Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services at BKC Station

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the underground metro station of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, causing authorities to pause train services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire, which started in the basement of the station around 1.10 pm, was limited to wooden materials and furniture used in construction, leading to heavy smoke in the vicinity.

Emergency services, including fire engines, police, and utility companies, quickly arrived on-site to control the situation. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation halted operations at the BKC station for passenger safety, instructing commuters to use alternative routes. An official statement is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)