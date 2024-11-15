Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services at BKC Station

A fire at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex metro station suspended train services and caused heavy smoke. Authorities quickly responded, with no injuries reported. The blaze was confined to station construction materials. Passenger services were paused and rerouted for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:36 IST
Blaze Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services at BKC Station
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the underground metro station of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, causing authorities to pause train services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire, which started in the basement of the station around 1.10 pm, was limited to wooden materials and furniture used in construction, leading to heavy smoke in the vicinity.

Emergency services, including fire engines, police, and utility companies, quickly arrived on-site to control the situation. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation halted operations at the BKC station for passenger safety, instructing commuters to use alternative routes. An official statement is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024