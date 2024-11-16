Left Menu

AirAsia's Inaugural International Flight from Port Blair: A Tourism Game Changer

AirAsia is set to launch the first-ever international flight from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur, marking a major milestone for the Veer Savarkar International Airport. This move is expected to boost tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thanks to improved air connectivity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AirAsia is making history by launching the inaugural international flight from Port Blair, located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. This milestone event is slated for Saturday, according to official sources.

Currently, no other international airline operates out of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport. Describing the significance of this development, Kesavan Sivanandam, AirAsia's Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, told PTI that this flight is a pivotal achievement not only from a commercial standpoint but also for connecting communities. Special thanks were extended to local authorities for their invaluable support.

The new air service is anticipated to be a transformative element in the tourism landscape of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Southeast Asia. Airport Director Devender Yadav emphasized that tourism is a critical economic pillar for the region and that enhanced air connectivity is vital for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

