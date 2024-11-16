AirAsia's Inaugural International Flight from Port Blair: A Tourism Game Changer

AirAsia is making history by launching the inaugural international flight from Port Blair, located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. This milestone event is slated for Saturday, according to official sources.

Currently, no other international airline operates out of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport. Describing the significance of this development, Kesavan Sivanandam, AirAsia's Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, told PTI that this flight is a pivotal achievement not only from a commercial standpoint but also for connecting communities. Special thanks were extended to local authorities for their invaluable support.

The new air service is anticipated to be a transformative element in the tourism landscape of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Southeast Asia. Airport Director Devender Yadav emphasized that tourism is a critical economic pillar for the region and that enhanced air connectivity is vital for growth.

