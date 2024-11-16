Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Tops as Sixth Most Expensive APAC Office Location

Delhi-NCR ranks as the sixth most expensive office location in the Asia Pacific with an average rent of Rs 340 per sq ft. Knight Frank's report highlights stable rents for Delhi-NCR and increases in Mumbai and Bengaluru due to high corporate demand and limited supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:11 IST
Delhi-NCR Tops as Sixth Most Expensive APAC Office Location
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the sixth most expensive office location in the Asia Pacific region, with monthly rentals averaging Rs 340 per square foot.

The latest Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index by Knight Frank India places Mumbai eighth, noting substantial demand driving rental hikes amid limited supply.

With Hong Kong SAR topping the list, Delhi-NCR maintains stability, while Mumbai and Bengaluru reflect positive growth, underscoring robust corporate interest in India's office markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024