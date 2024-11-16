Delhi-NCR Tops as Sixth Most Expensive APAC Office Location
Delhi-NCR ranks as the sixth most expensive office location in the Asia Pacific with an average rent of Rs 340 per sq ft. Knight Frank's report highlights stable rents for Delhi-NCR and increases in Mumbai and Bengaluru due to high corporate demand and limited supply.
Delhi-NCR has emerged as the sixth most expensive office location in the Asia Pacific region, with monthly rentals averaging Rs 340 per square foot.
The latest Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index by Knight Frank India places Mumbai eighth, noting substantial demand driving rental hikes amid limited supply.
With Hong Kong SAR topping the list, Delhi-NCR maintains stability, while Mumbai and Bengaluru reflect positive growth, underscoring robust corporate interest in India's office markets.
