Delhi-NCR Tops as Sixth Most Expensive APAC Office Location

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the sixth most expensive office location in the Asia Pacific region, with monthly rentals averaging Rs 340 per square foot.

The latest Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index by Knight Frank India places Mumbai eighth, noting substantial demand driving rental hikes amid limited supply.

With Hong Kong SAR topping the list, Delhi-NCR maintains stability, while Mumbai and Bengaluru reflect positive growth, underscoring robust corporate interest in India's office markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)