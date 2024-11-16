Investment Tour or Political Drama? The Debate Over MP Chief Minister’s European Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Germany has sparked a political row, with the Congress party labeling it as a mere spectacle under the guise of attracting investment. They claim it mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international engagements.

In defense, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sharply criticized the Congress's stance, accusing them of being 'anti-development.' The BJP maintains that the trip is a focused effort to draw investment to the state, bolstered by planned roadshows in Europe.

Yadav's itinerary from November 23 to December 1 includes engagements in London, Munich, and Berlin, where he will lead efforts to bolster investment initiatives. The trip comes after a series of regional industrial conclaves in Madhya Pradesh, with more planned in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)